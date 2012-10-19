17 Foreclosure Strategies to Stop, Stall or Walkaway with Cash Book Giveaway

Woodland Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- John Brooks, is the author of the soon to be released book 17 Foreclosure Strategies to Stop, Stall or Walkaway with Cash which he wrote to help underwater homeowners or homeowners facing foreclosure. Brooks noted that “Most homeowners are being pressured by the government and the lenders to keep paying on a useless asset. Well-meaning, but misinformed friends also pressure the homeowner by telling them it is their obligation to pay the mortgage even if a short sale or strategic default would be a better option”.



This advice is frequently wrong and is dangerous to these homeowners’ financial health. Homeowners following this advice may be foreclosing on their on financial future or their kids’ future by continuing to pour money down the drain. The wealthy and financially sophisticated cut their losses and get out of the obligation as illustrated in the book which shows the average homeowner how they can also use these methods to protect their families financial future.



The book reveals the horrifying secret practices behind the system put in place to favor the lenders and boost the wealth of Wall Street insiders while systematically screwing the homeowners. Inside you’ll also find the lies and manipulations they’ve used on unsuspecting homeowners and how they can benefit from that knowledge to save their home or walkaway with cash and even buy a house in a few years.



Details on the $25 billion robo-signing settlement are included, as well as information for homeowners who think they may be eligible for relief with their existing mortgages or for reimbursement if they were foreclosed on by one of the five banks that are part of the settlement.



The website includes explanations of the government programs available to homeowners and has links to the government sites for more details.



To celebrate the upcoming release of the book, copies will be given away as soon as it is available to everyone that registers on the website www.SoCalHomeownerOptions.com. Visit the site for details on the limited time giveaway.



SoCal Homeowner Options helpsL os Angeles area homeowners struggling with an underwater house or facing foreclosure evaluate their options for staying or leaving.



John Brooks, President

John@SoCalHomeownerOptions.com

SoCal Homeowner Options

818-584-4368

21550 Oxnard St.

Woodland Hills,CA 91367

www.SoCalHomeownerOptions.com