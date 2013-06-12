17-Year-Old Launches India's First MMA Brand

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- June 12th UrveshVasani, is launching his third business - India’s first MMA brand called Six Inch Nails Fightwear. The name of the new company is Six Inch Nails Group and is the third successful venture to be launched by this 17-year-old genius highlighting the growing MMA trend and its popularity in India and throughout the world. The launch of Six Inch Nails Fightwear also marks the first MMA brand of its kind in India. "We noticed the growth of this extreme sport in a country like India, and instinctively decided to cater to a growing niche with high quality fighting equipment such as gloves, shorts, t shirts and more - keeping international standards in mind." - Urvesh Vasani, founder of Six Inch Nails Group.



About the MMA

MMA or Mixed Martial Arts is a full contact combat sport that uses both striking and grappling techniques from a variety of other combat sports. The origin of MMA comes from the ancient Olympics. Herewere the earliest documented systems of unarmed combat recorded. The Brazilian sport of vale tudo was brought to the United States in 1993 by the Gracie family who founded the Ultimate Fighting Championship or UFC. The UFC evolved into the MMA style seen today with more rules and regulations to make the sport safer. The sport has continued to gain in popularity as the rules have become more regulated and MMA has gained more mainstream attention.



About Urvesh Vasani

Urvesh Vasani is the founder and CEO of the Six Inch Nails Group. He runs Six Inch Nails Records, Six Inch Nails Web, and now Six Inch Nails Fightwear under this umbrella. He saw a niche that needed to be filled in India and he ran with it. If you are interested in finding out more about this new venture with India’s first MMA brand, visit: http://fightwear.sixinchnails.com or visit his website at urveshvasani.com



