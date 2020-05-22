18 and Earning 6 Figures with Barry Shore on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the upcoming show "18 and Earning 6 Figures" interview with Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore and guest Joshua Gavin as they discuss the 18-year-old boys digital entrepreneurship. This episode played live on VoiceAmerica.com on May 19th and can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3826/the-joy-of-living.



Your Ambassador of JOY Barry Shore brings You Joshua Gavin, 18-year-old digital entrepreneur. Joshua founded InboundAgencyClients.com and Twoccommaclubcopy.com which gets his clients to sell their products while he also rakes in the cash. Barry uncovers Joshua's secrets to success to help get YOU earning 6 figures quicker. Josh began his journey through digital entrepreneurship at the young age of 14. He started his online business to avoid going to college so that he may live a life of pure freedom. Today, he has over 5,000 active service providers and an agency that works with multiple 7-figure earners. Josh's main goal is to become the youngest higher performing funnel builder in the world. Share this episode with a friend to help inspire them today!



About Joshua Gavin

Joshua Gavin is as an 18-year-old digital entrepreneur and founder of InboudAgencyClients.com and Twoccommaclubcopy.com. He began this journey at the young age of 14 to avoid going to college so that he can continue to live his life of ultimate freedom. His first business was running the Facebook ads for local businesses around the nation. While running these agencies he began to share his secrets to his community on Facebook. Since then his company has grown to over 5,000 service providers and multiple 7-figure earning employees. His goal is to be the highest performing funnel builder in the world.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore is the Ambassador of Joy. His Mission is to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book: STRESS KILLS......JOY Heals reveals 11 Strategies for LIVING in JOY, daily. These are available for FREE at www.barryshore.com He is also a successful serial entrepreneur with 2 exits and 3 issued patents. In September 2004 Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to Go MAD (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY, daily. No matter the situation. To that end www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born.



Further he attracted the talent to build systems that enable people to GIVE money to their favorite Cause and Oprah wrote about this in her Magazine. The goal is giving one billion dollars by making every day giving effortless and meaningful. He also Founded the KEEP SMILING Movement which has distributed MILLIONS of KEEP SMILING Cards for free. His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has over 1.5 Million Downloads in 16 months. In the process of recovering from full paralysis Barry has become an avid swimmer and he swims 2 miles/day 6X/week and has accumulated more than 7,503 miles over 12 years.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. follow us on Facebook and Twitter . Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, 1-855-877-4666.