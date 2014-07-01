18 Month Magliner Calendar to Feature Route Delivery Heroes

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Every day, from high-traffic urban environments to rural exits off the interstate, the Magliner two wheel hand truck is being use by the great men and woman delivery drivers across the country (and world.) These good people are delivering beverages, dry goods, and much more to convenience stories, retailers, and manufacturers. Magline appreciates the hard work of these extraordinary delivery people. As the makers of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions, the company announced a new recognition program titled, Me & My Magliner!



The Me & My Magliner program encourages customers, suppliers, dealers, and employees to submit photos and brief descriptions of route delivery champions using the Magliner hand trucks. Magline is producing an 18 month calendar that will include photos of Magline products in everyday settings. These are terrific people doing the work made easier with Magline products.



To submit a photograph, go to: http://www.magliner.com/meandmymagliner.



The campaign is fun and recognizes the genuine customer satisfaction experienced by those using the Magliner hand truck. Magliner Hand Trucks are a very visible component of the supply chain and can be seen every day.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Magline was named a finalist in the MHI Innovation Award. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



