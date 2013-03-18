18 Year Old Actor & Musician, Tyler Scruggs, Shows Youth Is No Bar to Success by Announcing Eagerly-Awaited Second Album

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- While many young adults spend their free time hanging out with friends or looking for part-time work, California’s Tyler Scruggs prefers to use his to compose and perform music, write screenplays and act in various projects around Los Angeles. Renowned as a promising star of the future, Scruggs has today satisfied his growing fan base by announcing the pre-sale of his second major album.



‘Concerns’, due for release on April 9th, sees Scruggs back on the scene with a new collection of songs about high school, romance and a certain Mr. Ryan Gosling. His music has quickly built a reputation for being quirky, fun and returning listeners to their days of high school crushes, trips to the comic book store and all that is fun about youth.



“I released my first album, titled ‘Robots Live Forever’ in November of 2011, accompanied by a string of live shows in California. As my profile grew, so did the demand for new and fresh music,” says Scruggs.



He continues, “So, it’s now 2013 and I decided the time was right to write and release my second album. Pre-sales are already underway and the result has been overwhelmingly positive.”



In recent success, Scruggs’ song ‘Summertime’, along with other numbers from his first record, were used in the feature film ‘Summer League’. With so much success on his hands, Scruggs hopes his work will influence other young people to stand up and follow their dreams.



“Most young people feel they need to go on shows such as X-Factor in order to get their big break. This simply isn’t true; hard work, diligence and always pushing yourself creatively is all that’s required to garner a following and make it to the top. I want other young people to see this,” he adds.



With a rapidly-growing social media following and constant engagement with his fans, Tyler Scruggs is set for a future that’s firmly in the spotlight.



Pre-Orders for ‘Concerns’ are already underway, with fans receiving the first two songs on the record – ‘Urgency’ and ‘Summertime’ along with the pre-order exclusive "Life is Rated R (demo)".



For more information and to order, visit: http://tylerscruggs.bandcamp.com/



Scruggs can also be followed on social media.



Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/tylerscruggsmusic

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tylerscruggs



About Tyler Scruggs

As a renowned musician, screenwriter and actor, Tyler Scruggs has quickly emerged as one of the fast-growing young stars in the world of entertainment.



Celebrating the upcoming launch of his second album, the young star is hard at work on what many have tipped to be a star-studded future.