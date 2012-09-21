1800 Doorbell Provides Extraordinary Alternatives to the Typical Ringer

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Doorbells have been a feature of most homes in the modern era; a more elegant way of announcing an arrival than knocking or shouting through the letterbox. Despite this, they have remained rather simple: a button-activated chime that rings clearly through the home. While this might suffice, 1800 Doorbell have taken the concept to a whole new level with hundreds of high-tech and novelty doorbells that will give a stamp of originality to the home.



1800 Doorbell is a website that provides so-called doorbell transformer, items that create a whole new experience for visitor and host alike. Their products cater to all tastes and circumstances: advanced solutions such as two-way wireless video monitors that can be placed on electronic gates make perfect sense for those with extensive grounds who can’t simply come to the gate to receive timewasting callers, while the pineapple light-up doorbell alarm adds a vivacious energy and surprise to an otherwise mundane feature, creating a welcoming, energetic atmosphere before a guest has even entered the home.



The site contains listings for hundreds of products, from typical door alarms to intercoms, driveway alarms and entrance alerts, all featured on the site with high quality imagery, extensive product descriptions and technical specifications, and the recommended retail price versus their significantly reduced online only price. From this information, visitors to the site can gather everything they need to make their choices. The site offers low-rate shipping on all orders and a 30 day money back guarantee on all purchases.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “Our products are the kind of thing that people wouldn’t necessarily think about when looking at their list of home improvements, but once the idea has been planted, it quickly captures peoples’ imagination. The whole point of the home is to be an expression of individuality as well as a private place where guests are invited and strangers can’t intrude. Our range of products helps home-owners personalise and secure their homes in the same action, with a simple, affordable device.”



About 1800 Doorbell

1800 Doorbell has been active online for ten years, and features doorbells, wireless chimes, entrance alarms, driveway alarms, LED Candles and more. Customer service representatives are available to take enquiries by phone, and the business has received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. For more information please visit: http://www.1800doorbell.com/