1800 Junk Man Launches All New Website to Promote Unique Service in Melbourne Area

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Junk can affect the quality of people’s lives, especially when it accumulates to the point where people can’t live or work around it anymore. At these times, junk removal is essential, whether it’s industrial debris, home clutter or commercial junk, but getting rid of it can be an equally big problem. 1800 Junk Man takes that hassle out of the equation by providing affordable and efficient junk & rubbish removal with a smile on their faces, as their new website clearly demonstrates.



The company offers industrial, commercial and residential rubbish removal, and the website has been fully remodeled to better reflect the vast array of different services the company offers. It also includes things like client testimonials, news and pricing information so that potential customers can find everything they need in one place. Equally important is the section on what the company is equipped to deal with and what they aren’t, so in specialist cases, including radiation or asbestos, people know to look elsewhere.



The company’s testimonials are glowing, and the new website redesign allows visitors to find most all the information they might need right from the home page, with scanning, minimizing and maximizing buttons doing the navigation for them.



A spokesperson for 1800 Junk Man explained, “Our staff are a well oiled machine and can handle any situation in a speedy and efficient manner, clearing waste from commercial spaces, building sites, homes or storage units without fuss. We are equipped to deal with waste removal on any scale, including specialist equipment for dealing with hazardous materials. We make sure our pricing is clear so that people simply book, pay, and relax, knowing that the job is going to be done by experts in clearance and waste handling. The new website allows us to demonstrate just how far our services go in dealing with Melbourne’s junk removal needs.”



About 1800 Junk Man

1800 Junk Man is the go-to expert for rubbish and junk removal services. They serve residential and commercial clients throughout the Melbourne metro area. They remove household junk, construction debris, yard waste and many other items that clutter or obstruct a household. Their services promises to be fast, efficient and affordable. For more information, please visit: http://www.1800junkman.com.au/