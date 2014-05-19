1800cinchers.com Announces Curves Are Back Thanks to Waist Cinchers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- For many years, women looked at magazines and saw super slim women on every cover but thanks to public opinion things have changed, and women now see healthy models with ample proportions.



A large proportion of women have tried lots of diets and weight loss techniques where they have spent thousands of dollars trying to look like the super slim models on magazine covers. Women have gone as far as using hypnotherapy and even weight loss surgery to look like a size 0 model, but now things are changing. Magazines have woken up and now understand that size 0 models look healthy, and they are now using more models that are proud of their curves.



Thanks to celebrities, which include Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, women are now embracing their curves and using Waist Cinchers products from 1800cinchers.com, the leading online retailer to show their natural body off.



Waist cinchers are a great product that has been around for many years. Thanks to more celebrities using waist cinchers, women are now embracing the product to show off their gorgeous curves. 1800cinchers are with all of their latest waist cinchers products, which include, Latex Waist Cincher, Non-Latex Workout Waist Cincher give women confidence.



With the high level of obesity in the US, with over 60 percent of adults being overweight while 37 percent are obese, healthy living have become a major concern for adults who want to lose weight and live a healthy life. Waist nippers as they are also known are giving women an instant tummy tuck without the cost of surgery.



1800cinchers provide the entire latest Waist cinchers at affordable prices to help women look great at all times. With their products designed to reduce the waistline, women can walk around and show off their healthy natural curves and be proud.



To learn more about Waist cinchers and how they can help to fulfil dreams of looking great, please visit www.1800cinchers.com



About Waist Cinchers

Waist training is a waist size reduction process and technique with the aid of our latex or non-latex waist cinchers otherwise known as latex body shapers or Slimming Belts.