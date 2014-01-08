1800Locksmith Offers Assistance Around the Clock for Vehicle Lockouts and More

Dover, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Statistics concerning the number of times a person locks themselves out of their car tend to be hard to find as many people don't admit they have made this mistake. The best figure currently available comes from OnStar, which, within a three month period, had 43,803 calls from vehicle owners in need of having their car unlocked. "This figure omits those who called a regular locksmith for assistance and, since many vehicle owners don't have access to OnStar, this number is likely much higher," Jacob of 1800Locksmith declares.



According to IBIS World, the locksmith industry brings in two billion dollars a year, and a portion of this money comes from calls for keys locked in a car. "When a driver finds he or she has locked their keys in their vehicle, a number of options are available. Some call a family member with a spare key to assist them, others make use of services such as OnStar and yet others attempt to open the vehicle on their own. This third option often leads to damage to the car, either mechanical or cosmetic which is why many choose to turn to a 24 hour locksmith in Brooklyn," Jacob explains.



A locksmith in Bergen County NJ quickly and easily accesses the interior of the vehicle to remove the keys and allow the driver to continue on his or her way. "With a device designed to unlock a car, a driver may find that he or she damaged the locking mechanism, scratched the paint or harmed the car in another way. Drivers concerned about harming the vehicle should call in a New Jersey locksmith for assistance as he or she will have the tools needed to open the car without incurring damage and can handle many other types of lock repairs while doing so," Jacob continues.



1800Locksmith maintains a team of independent, locally owned, trained, certified and licensed technicians across the country. Rates continue to be competitive and the locksmiths remain on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. "Whether a person needs residential, commercial, auto or emergency assistance with the installation, repair or service of a lock, 1800Locksmith is ready and willing to help, no matter what time of day or night it is," Jacob asserts.



About 1800Locksmith

1800Locksmith specializes in all types of locksmith service, including residential, commercial, auto, and emergency and happily assists in the installation, service, and repair of all keys, locks and safes. Available 24 hours a day, 1800Locksmith handles all types of emergency calls, offering a wide range of security expertise, using a network of independent, locally owned, trained, certified and licensed technicians. Rates continue to be competitive and trained, local professionals can be dispatched to nearly any location in the country.