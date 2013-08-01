1,848,000 Sharks Will Be Killed During Shark Week, Notes New Infographic by InfographDesign.com

San Francisco, Ca -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- InfographDesign.Com, a company that creates infographics that are interesting, eye-catching, and affordable, has just released a new animated Shark Week infographic calling for education and awareness about shark finning. The company was inspired to create and launch the hard hitting infographic by the popularity of The Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week series of programs.



Titled “Shark Week: It’s a Bad Week to be a...Shark?” the new infographic by InfographDesign.Com is designed to inform people about the gruesome practice of shark finning, which refers to the removal and retention of shark fins. Three sharks are killed every second, the infographic notes, which adds up to 1,848,000 sharks which will be killed during ‘Shark Week’ alone. Using the buzz of the popular TV mini series ‘Shark Week’, InfographDesign believes now is the time to push for education on this subject. An infographic they believe is the perfect tool as it’s easily shared and the visual message can bring a stronger emotional response to readers.



As an article about the new infographic noted, peoples’ collective fascination with the amazing and powerful sharks have made a noted and disturbing change over the years—from being featured in movies like “Jaws” to ending up as part of someone’s dinner. Shark fin soup is considered to be a delicacy in Chinese culture, and is often part of a fancy meal or celebration.



“Within recent years, financial prosperity in the Far East has lead to the consumption of shark fin soup in vast quantities; placing an unsustainable and crippling demand on shark populations,” the article on the InfographDesign.Com website explained, adding that as a result, there has been a definite increase in the practice of shark finning.



“Many sharks are still alive during this process, and are often discarded back into the ocean once their fins have been removed. This debilitating extraction severely hinders a shark’s mobility, and they eventually succumb to their long-suffering injuries, or at the mercy of other predators.”



Although shark finning is prohibited in the United States, many restaurants regularly feature shark fin soup on their menus. The Animal Welfare Institute’s website, AwiOnline.org, lists the places that serve the soup.



Anybody who would like to view the new infographic and learn more about shark finning is welcome to visit the InfographDesign.Com website at any time; there, they can also read about the company and its dedication to creating affordable infographics.



About InfographDesign.Com

