192 Point Credit Score Increase Obtained Through Credit Restore USA's Credit Repair Service

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Credit Restore USA offers professional credit repair service to consumers that are looking to repair their poor and damaged credit. In today’s difficult economy a strong credit score is more important than ever. Mortgage rates are at all time lows hovering under 4%, and many auto manufacturers are offering 0% APR as an incentive to lure in new buyers. These offers are only available to those with high credit scores and nearly perfect credit reports. There is help available for those that want to know how to improve credit score and repair their credit.



Antonio (last name withheld for privacy), a resident of Illinois is a perfect example of what kind of results this service can produce for consumers. He was enrolled in the service for 4 months and saw a 192 point increase in his credit score. Credit Restore USA was able to produce the following results for Antonio:



- Personal Information – Corrected

- 2 Judgments – DELETED

- 1 Bankruptcy – DELETED

- 10 Collection Accounts – DELETED

- 1 Late Payment – DELETED



“When I started the credit repair program my credit score was 572. It was even lower before, but the time in between filing bankruptcy and deciding to get help it went up slightly because I got a secured credit card right after the bankruptcy. I went into this with a very open mind. My credit was horrible so I figured that any improvement would be great and well worth it. The results simply speak for themselves. I was in the program for 4 months and my credit score went up 192 points! I couldn’t finance a candy bar before this credit repair service and now my credit score is a 764! I could not be any happier with the service I received. I highly suggest that anyone that would like to improve their credit sign up today! I am very thankful that I did!” – Antonio



Credit Restore USA is the solution for consumers all over the US who are ready to repair their credit and improve his or her financial situation. Consumers can visit the website and learn how credit repair can benefit them by reading through the quality content. The service also shows consumers how to rebuild credit during the credit repair process as well.



(actual verifiable customer testimonial, although results are not the same for everyone, as each individual has a different situation and results may vary)



