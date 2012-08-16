1970's Pet Rock Fad Sees 21st Century Resurrection, Following Launch of PetZombieRock

Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Following almost forty years of dormancy, the hugely successful pet rock concept has been resurrected once again, this time as a Zombie.



PetZombieRock is a pet rock like none other – delivered in its own coffin and sporting a unique hand-painted design by acclaimed artist, Kyla “KC” Cordray.



Sold as a unique and collectible gift, the USA-hand crafted PetZombieRock arrives packaged its very own ‘coffin’; a grand entrance that’s worthy of such a unique idea.



“This is definitely not your Grandma’s Pet Rock! I was mulling new product ideas and came up with a more current twist on the original,” says Heather “Hez” Martin, the product’s creator.



She continues, “Each PetZombieRock bares the tagline ‘undead4EVR’, which also doubles as a trademark for my fledgling brand.”



In fact, Martin has recently announced that the phrase will form the anchor for an entire line of innovative new gift products.



“Adding a new twist to classic products is a sure-fire way to give people what they want, in a new and refreshing way. We plan to keep expanding the ‘undead4EVR’ line, who knows what other classic gifts we’ll bring into the twenty first century!” Martin concludes.



For more information, please visit: http://www.petzombierock.com



The company’s progress can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter.



About PetZombieRock

Petzombierock is a hand-painted, urban artwork produced by the artist, Kyla Cordray “KC”, in cooperation with undead4EVR.Catering to enthusiasts of the undead, the ‘undead4EVR’ brand is the brainchild of Heather Martin “Hez”. Hez and her husband, along with the artist KC, founded PetZombieRock earlier in 2012.



PetZombieRock is only the first of many undead4EVR quality products crafted with pride in the USA.