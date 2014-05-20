$1.99 Domain Names from GoDaddy Are Now Available This Month, Reports Articate.com

Wells, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- There are now lots of websites that enable people to register a new domain name, but Articate.com are reporting that people can register a new .com domain name with GoDaddy for just $1.99 from now until the end of the month (May 2014).



Articate.com, who act as affiliates for GoDaddy, recently posted an article that discussed how people can purchase GoDaddy's Economy Hosting Plan for $1 per month thanks to one of their latest promotions for May 2014.



However they are now reporting that people can also enjoy huge savings if they are just looking to register a new domain name, and specifically a .com domain name, which some people consider to be slightly beneficial in terms of search engine rankings, and unquestionably a lot more professional looking than many other domain name extensions.



Commenting on this new promotion from GoDaddy, a spokesman for Articate.com said:



"Domain name registrations can typically cost anywhere from $5 to $30 if you take a look at the various different websites that offer this service, and as I point out in the article, I have bought several domain names in this price range over the years."



"So the fact that you can now register a prized .com domain name for just $1.99 this month is clearly a very generous promotion that many people may want to take advantage of before it expires in a few weeks time."



Full details of this $1.99 domain name promotion from GoDaddy, and how to take advantage of this offer, are available at:



http://articate.com/2014/05/20/1-99-domain-names-from-godaddy-for-may-2014/



About Articate.com

Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.