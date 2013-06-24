$19.95 Discounted Leawo Tunes Cleaner Win/Mac Praised as the Ultimate iTunes Cleaner to Fix iTunes

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- People looking for the best iTunes cleanup software now have no need to waste time on searching the internet anymore. CNET, the prestigious tech media website, formally awards Leawo Tunes Cleaner Win/Mac as the ultimate iTunes cleanup tools to remove duplicates in iTunes, get album artwork for iTunes songs and more. More surprisingly, both Win and Mac iTunes Cleaner are now rewarded at $19.95 only, providing cost-effective solution to help clean up iTunes music library and other music collections.



Leawo Tunes Cleaner has gorgeously embarked on CNET to make its first global appearance lately. The CNET editors spoke very highly of this iTunes cleanup software by rating it 3.5 stars out of 5. Beyond that, the average user rating shows even higher mark on Leawo Tunes Cleaner, 4.5 starts out of 5, on CNET product page. There are several programs out there that claim to be able to keep iTunes music library neat and tidy, but only the fair review from the renowned technical wizards in CNET will give people the best direction to choose the best iTunes cleaner among iTunes cleanup software programs.



"Leawo's Tunes Cleaner searches your iTunes library for duplicates, missing album art and song tags and other issues, and automatically fixes them all without requiring an iTunes Store account. With a few clicks, it can tidy the largest iTunes library. It also works with music folders outside of iTunes. Leawo Tunes Cleaner stuns for its plain, dialog-style start screen, and even impresses us with its most accurate feature of scanning and filling missing song tags like album art, album, cover, artist, etc. If your iTunes and/or MP3 library seems messy, we would say let Leawo Tunes Cleaner take a whack at cleaning it up." CNET editor reviewed.



In line with CNET's introduction, both Win and Mac versions of Leawo iTunes cleaner could scan and fix iTunes music library with duplicate songs, mislabeled or missing track information. The most stunning feature is that these two masterpieces could perform as auto iTunes duplicate remover to detect, verify and remove iTunes duplicate songs effectively. Deemed to be the world's most intelligent iTunes duplicates remover, Leawo Tunes cleaner promises to clean up duplicates in iTunes or other music folders on MP3/MP4 player in the fastest, easiest and most accurate way.



Getting missing info for music files manually is a time consuming and very tedious work. That's why CNET recommend iTunes users to take part in Leawo's iTunes cleaner special offer to seize this iTunes cleanup software. Leawo Tunes Cleaner works with a huge extensive database, which could download and collect music tags for music library, including artist, album art, cover, etc. Leawo iTunes Cleaner could fix nearly all music files. Possibly it does not recognize every song, but it indeed impresses people by fixing 98% iTunes songs that have missing key tags.



Above are just some of the basic features of Leawo iTunes cleanup. People could pay a direct visit to Leawo's iTunes cleaner special offer page to get Leawo Tunes Cleaner at only $19.95 (Originally valued $39.99) to experience its full features. Both Win and Mac users could embrace this hugely-discounted iTunes cleaner software to fix and clean up iTunes music library or music collections on other devices.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative software developer dedicated to providing the very best multimedia software products and services to worldwide media fans. Currently Leawo offers its iTunes cleanup software in both Win and Mac versions at only $19.95 to help clean up iTunes music library and other music collections. For more information on the iTunes Cleaner Special Offer, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/tunes-cleaner-cnet-debut.html.