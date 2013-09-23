1and1 Web Hosting Coupon Released by Host Cabbie

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Host Cabbie provides a new 1and1 coupon code for web hosting services. 1 & 1 Web Hosting is an extremely popular web hosting company on the internet with a great reputation. The 1and1 promo code is being offered to lower the initial price for having a website hosted on their platform.



1 & 1 Web Hosting began as a marketing company in 1988 in what was then West Germany and has transformed itself into one of the premiere web hosting companies on Earth. In 2000, 1 & 1 began expanding their services beyond Germany and by 2003 had reached the United States. Today, 1 & 1 Web Hosting is one of the most respected and affordable web hosting platforms in the world with over 19 million domains and 12 million customers.



1 & 1 web hosting offers a number of different services to help individuals and businesses host their website and provide for their needs. Web hosting platforms are available for Linux or Windows operating systems and each platform offered starts at less than $2 per month. There are three tiers to the web hosting services that are offered. The “Starter” package provides 50 GB of web space, unlimited bandwidth 250 2GB e-mail accounts and more. “Unlimited” expands on the “Starter” package with unlimited web space and 500 email accounts. The top tier offers even more e-mail accounts and unlimited MySQL databases.



For more information on 1&1 coupon codes and other web hosting deals, visit Host Cabbie.



Greg Donahue

Host Cabbie

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

contact@hostcabbie.com

http://www.hostcabbie.com