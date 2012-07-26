1DayCarInsurance.co Growing Rapidly by Connecting Drivers With 1 Day Insurers

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- The majority of car insurance policies are based on one year’s worth of cover. Attempting to add drivers temporarily to these policies is typically both expensive and time consuming. However there is a real need for some short term policies, this can be to cover driving a new car from a showroom or borrowing a vehicle.



For drivers who only require insurance one day at a time, a new type of insurance is becoming popular. It’s called one day vehicle insurance. Instead of signing up for a long-term insurance contract, one day car insurance provides affordable protection over a 24-hour period.



1DayCarInsurance.co specialises in providing short-term insurance plans for any type of vehicle. Whether insuring a motorcycle, van, car, or truck, 1DayCarInsurance.co aims to make finding vehicle insurance as easy as possible.



From the 1DayCarInsurance.co website, visitors can click the ‘Get Quote’ to instantly receive a quote for their vehicle. The website simply requires visitors to fill out a form before being connected with affordable single day auto insurance plans in their area.



A spokesperson for 1 Day Car Insurance explained how the website works:



“We wanted our website to be extremely easy for visitors to navigate. Those who are ordering one day car insurance don’t want to waste time reading through lots of fine print. They want to get an insurance quote and then drive away. We’ve streamlined our website to make it as easy as possible to do that. This simple process is undoubtedly one of the reasons for our recent increase in sales.”



The site caters specifically for three distinct groups of insurance and has bespoke lenders for each. The categories are one day, car, van and motorcycle cover. For vehicle owners who want slightly longer cover all policies can be extended one day at a time for maximum flexibility.



About 1DayCarInsurance.co

1DayCarInsurance.co seeks to connect residents of the United Kingdom with affordable one day car insurance in their area. The website features a straightforward application process and specialist insurers for 1 day car, van and bike insurance. For more information, please visit: http://www.1daycarinsurance.co/