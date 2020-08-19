1SEO Digital Agency Receives 8 U.S. Search Awards Nominations

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2020 -- 1SEO.com Digital Agency is thrilled to announce that it has been added to the finalist "shortlist" in 8 categories for the 8th Annual US Search Awards. The awards, which celebrate the top nationwide achievers in SEO, PPC & Content Marketing, receive hundreds of entries from digital search & marketing agencies all over the world, so long as the campaigns themselves are delivered in the US market.



In addition to the multiple awards nominations, 1SEO is seeking to achieve a true rarity, by winning for the 3rd consecutive year in the "Best Use of Search - Third Sector" category.



1SEO's 8 nominations include both campaign & agency categories:



Best Use of Search - Retail/eCommerce

Best Use of Search - Third Sector / Not-For-Profit

Best Use of Search - B2B (PPC)

Best Use of Search - Health

Best Local Campaign (SEO)

Best Low Budget Campaign (PPC)

Best Use of Social Media in a Search Campaign

Best Large SEO Agency



The winners won't be announced until October 29th - and due to the current health crisis, this year's awards ceremony will be a virtual affair, with the winners being announced via live stream, starting @ 8 PM PT (11 PM ET). Anyone wishing to join in via social is encouraged to use the hashtag #USSearchAwards.



1SEO is honored at having been recognized in so many individual categories for the 3rd year in a row. "I can't express in words just how great it feels when our team's hard work & talent is not only being recognized by our industry, but being celebrated by their peers." said 1SEO Founder & President Lance Bachmann. "Despite the unique challenges faced by every business in our current climate, our dedication to the growth & prosperity of our clients has never wavered, and we can't thank these clients enough for the trust they have placed in us, and the continuing opportunities they present to us year after year."



About 1SEO Digital Agency

1SEO Digital Agency, launched in 2009, is located at 1414 Radcliffe Street in Bristol, Pennsylvania, 20 miles north of Philadelphia. With a full range of digital services, including search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, web design & development, pay per click (PPC), social media optimization, 1SEO Digital Agency helps their clients win online and maximizes their digital marketing return on investment. Led by president and CEO Lance Bachmann, the 1SEO team includes over 100 expert digital marketers, including SEO and PPC specialists, web designers and developers, video producers, content writers, and client relationship managers. The 1SEO company also operates Shock IT Support and Network Drops cabling contractors.



For more information, please visit https://1seo.com/. Or check us out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/1seodigitalagency.