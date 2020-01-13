1SEO Wins 3X at 2020 AVA Digital Awards

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- PHILADELPHIA, PA -- As a further testament to their status in the top 1% of digital marketing firms nationwide, 1SEO.com Digital Agency was just recognized and awarded three times at the 2020 AVA Digital Awards for industry excellence in digital marketing campaigns for their clients. This year, the 1SEO team brought home 2 Platinum Awards under the Digital Marketing Campaigns category and 1 Gold Award for Content Writing.



1SEO's 2020 AVA Digital Awards Champions:

PLATINUM WINNER - 1SEO.com & JG Wentworth

IF YOU BUY ANNUITIES & YOU NEED LEADS NOW

Category: Full Digital Marketing Campaign



GOLD WINNER - 1SEO.com & Fizzics

DON'T FEAR THE FOAM: THE SCIENCE BEHIND WHY YOU NEED GOOD HEAD

Category: Content Writing



PLATINUM WINNER - 1SEO.com & AutohausAZ

THE DRIVE TO SURVIVE

Category: Full Digital Marketing Campaign



About 2020 AVA Digital Awards:

"AVA Digital Awards is in the process of announcing winners in the 2020 creative competition for digital professionals. Winners will be announced through February 1 as judges review the approximately 2,500 entries from throughout the world.



AVA Digital recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. Work ranges from audio and video productions- to websites and social media sites that present interactive components such as video, animation, blogs, and podcasts- to other forms of user-generated digital communication.



AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freelance professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs; provides judges and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and charitable organizations.



Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners were selected from over 200 categories in Audio, Video, and Web-based production. The list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the AVA Digital Awards website at enter.avaawards.com/winners".



About 1SEO.com Digital Agency

With their headquarters located just outside of Philadelphia in Bristol, Pennsylvania, 1SEO.com Digital Agency is an industry leading digital marketing firm that provides comprehensive digital solutions, custom-tailored for each of their clients, enabling them to both grow and protect their businesses. As a Google Premier Partner (top 1% nationwide) and a Facebook Marketing Partner, their team of over 100 dedicated employees offers search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click advertising (PPC), optimized web content, social media and content marketing, web design and development, reputation management, and more to clients nationwide across every vertical.



