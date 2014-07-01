1SEO.com Announces Appointment of Jolin Bachmann as Chief Operating Officer

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- 1SEO.com, a digital marketing agency based out of Bucks County, PA, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Jolin Bachmann as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company.



Ms. Bachmann began her career at 1SEO.com back when the company was first established in April of 2009. For the past 5 years, she has served as the company’s Vice President of Operations and has since seen the company transform from being just a search engine optimization firm to a full-blown digital marketing agency. Under her leadership, the company has grown so much that they now offer a wide range of Internet marketing services such as pay per click advertising, social media optimization, website design and development, and email marketing.



Just this past March, Ms. Bachmann had the prestigious honor of receiving an Executive Management Award at the 2014 Philadelphia SmartCEO EMA Awards. The EMA Awards honor C-suite level professionals who have gone more than the extra mile to ensure the success of their business or company. As an EMA winner, she was featured in the March/April issue of SmartCEO magazine and enjoyed dinner at the awards reception back in March.



“I mean it when I say that Jolin has had a tremendous impact on the success of 1SEO.com. Under her leadership and supervision we have had much growth in term of both employees and clients,” said Lance Bachmann, President of 1SEO.com. “She handles a lot of the things that happen behind the scenes. Without Jolin, there would not be much of a company. She has always had a positive impact upon our organization, and has always been there for me when I needed her help. It was not a hard decision to appoint her as COO.”



About 1SEO.com

1SEO.com is a digital marketing agency located in Bucks County, PA. Recently surpassing their 5 year anniversary, the 1SEO.com team has proven itself to be a leader in their industry. They offer search engine optimization, pay per click, social media optimization, and website design and development services to international, national, and local clients. They pride themselves on working closely with their clients to ensure that their business relationships with them are long-lasting, and that they are also able get the most out of their Internet marketing campaigns.



To hear more about the company please visit www.1seo.com.