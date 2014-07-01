1SEO.com Announces CJ Bachmann as New Vice President of Operations

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- 1SEO.com announced today the appointment of CJ Bachmann as the new Vice President of Operations. In her new role, Ms. Bachmann will be in charge of overseeing the day-to-day activities of the company and its employees. Her responsibilities will include supervising the project management, web design/development, content writing, and social media optimization departments of the company.



“We are very excited to have CJ take on this new role,” said President of 1SEO.com, Lance Bachmann. “She is a dedicated professional and has consistently exceeded our expectations about how to deal with clients and employees time and time again, so she seemed like a natural fit for the job.”



CJ has over fifteen years’ experience in sales leadership, customer service, as well as management and operations. Before 1SEO.com, she worked as a Sales and Marketing Executive at Total Comfort Solutions based in Philadelphia, PA, and also Bailey Industries where she worked as a Sales Executive.



There is no denying that CJ’s appointment as VP of Operations will enable 1SEO.com’s employees to continue to work above their clients expectations. Previously serving as a 1SEO.com Project Manager, CJ knows what it takes to keep clients happy, as well as what needs to be done so that the rest of the company does the same. “Part of what I do each day is meeting with every department to ensure that work is getting done, and things are not getting missed,” said CJ. “If there are any problems, I can address it immediately, and in a positive way. This way, we are giving our clients what they pay us for.”



About 1SEO.com

1SEO.com is a digital marketing agency located in Bucks County, PA. Recently surpassing their 5 year anniversary, the 1SEO.com team has proven itself to be a leader in their industry. They offer search engine optimization, pay per click, social media optimization, and website design and development services to international, national, and local clients. They pride themselves on working closely with their clients to ensure that their business relationships with them are long-lasting, and that they are also able get the most out of their Internet marketing campaigns.



To hear more about the company please visit www.1seo.com.