1SEO.com Announces New Director of Web Development

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- 1SEO.com is pleased to announce their recent appointment of Rebecca Young as the new Director of Web Development. As director of development, Rebecca will be responsible for overseeing, educating and supporting her team of designers and developers, ensuring they produce the best results for 1SEO.com’s clients.



Rebecca started at 1SEO.com in March 2013 as a web developer. She has over six years of design and development experience. “I’m very excited to take on this new role at 1SEO.com. Internet marketing is an exciting, challenging space that is always changing and I love that I am constantly discovering ways to do things differently and more efficiently. I look forward to using this desire to grow to help take my team of talented developers to even greater heights.” Rebecca says. “Our aim is, always, to wow our clients.”



1SEO.com’s web development services include website development, design and redesign, and ecommerce solutions for small to large businesses. The professional developers at 1SEO.com go by the philosophy that site performance is just as important as site appearance. A website not only needs to look good and be easy to navigate, but it must also be optimized for SEO. On par with best practices of the web, 1SEO.com builds responsive sites within a content management system that are easy to optimize and maintain. With that in mind, Rebecca plans to lead her team in continuing to create beautiful, high-performing websites.



About 1SEO.com

1SEO.com is a digital marketing agency located in Bucks County, PA. Recently surpassing their 5 year anniversary, the 1SEO.com team has proven itself to be a leader in their industry. They offer search engine optimization, pay per click, social media optimization, and website design and development services to international, national, and local clients. They pride themselves on working closely with their clients to ensure that their business relationships with them are long-lasting, and that they are also able get the most out of their Internet marketing campaigns.



To hear more please visit http://www.1seo.com/.