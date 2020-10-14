1SEO.com Digital Agency Announces Small Business Webinar with Google

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- In an effort to help small businesses build their online presence and improve their digital marketing campaigns, 1SEO Digital Agency announced that their founder and CEO, Lance Bachmann, will be joined by Google's Derek Hartman to host a free, one-hour webinar on Wednesday, October 28th from 12 pm to 1 pm Eastern.



"Times are tough for a lot of small businesses right now with the COVID-19 shutdown, and many SMBs are on the brink of closing up shop," said Bachmann when asked to comment on the event. "If there's a way I can give back to the community and utilize 1SEO's partnership with Google to benefit those who are struggling, you better believe that's what I'm going to do."



This exclusive small business webinar is limited to the first 50 companies to sign up and will take webinar attendees on a digital deep dive into implementing organic and paid tactics to help augment their businesses' digital marketing performance and to help generate a more positive return on their marketing investment.



From understanding how to use their companies' data to increase qualified leads to driving in new customers and increasing revenue, this is a must-not-miss event for any SMB owner who is struggling to find success online through digital marketing.



To find out more information about 1SEO's upcoming webinar with Google, please visit https://1seo.com/google-webinar to reserve your virtual seat!



About 1SEO.com Digital Agency

1SEO.com Digital Agency is a Philadelphia, PA-based digital marketing firm which offers end-to-end marketing solutions for their clientele, which is comprised of hundreds of businesses in countless industries that operate in several sectors, from the niche to the mainstream. With a full range of services, including social media optimization, content marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), web development, pay per click advertising (PPC), and much more, 1SEO.com Digital Agency helps their clients win online. They are a Google Premier Partner (Top 1%), Facebook Marketing Partner, and have received countless industry awards, recognitions, and publications over the past decade.



For more information, please visit https://1seo.com/.