1st Choice Credit Union Board of Directors Name Daniel Caldwell As President/CEO

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2012 -- The Board of Directors of 1st Choice Credit Union is proud to announce that Daniel Caldwell has been chosen to lead the credit union as President/CEO.



The Atlanta based financial institution where Caldwell began in 2008, has now appointed him President/CEO. In his beginning, he accepted the position of Staff Accountant and was quickly promoted to Accounting Supervisor and Chief Financial Officer. Within a year the Board of Directors named him Interim President/CEO. Under Caldwell’s leadership, 1st Choice Credit Union was awarded 1st Place in the state of Georgia for the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award and received an Honorable Mention in its asset size in the nation.



Caldwell has been a part of the Credit Union Movement for over 11 years. He began his fast rising credit union career as an Auditor for a well known CPA firm in Fayetteville, Georgia; traveling around the country providing auditing services to federal and state charted credit unions.



Caldwell has a Bachelors of Science Degree in Accounting. He has earned the respect and admiration from his peers for his tenacity, integrity and willingness to do whatever it takes for the members to have access to the financial products and services that 1st Choice Credit Union provides. Caldwell’s personal philosophy is, “Everybody wins when we work as a team.”



James E. Wright, Sr., Chairman of the Board of Directors, states, “Mr. Caldwell has proven to be a strong leader always putting the needs of the members first, his deliberate and team-oriented approach has been refreshing and should be applauded.”