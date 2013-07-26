1ST-DRESS Online Store - The Cheapest Fantastic Plus Size Wedding Dresses

Culver, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- On June 1st, 1ST-DRESS.COM released the cheapest and the newest 2014 spring plus size wedding dresses. The dresses are designed with popular element for large size lady. Their design ideas is "human-oriented". The wedding dress is not only for beautiful,but also need to be comfortable.



Firstly, they should know the dress silhouette is the most important element. So they should have to known their body shapes. For example: A-line silhouette gown is almost suitable for all kinds of figure, if the bride is a triangle shape(her lower part is bigger than the upper from her rear), So she might consider the A-line dress. Floor length A-line wedding dress is the best choice than tea-length or ankle length, because the skirt in tea-length will make you look shorter and rounder.



Secondly, the bride should should to make sure the dress embellishment will not too much. It's embarrassing that the dress has many shining beads and stones on full figure dress. Because the shining beads and stones will capture all the attention to her body than the dress. So the best choice for plus size bridal gowns is just having a few stones for decoration. If her body shape is like "apple", it means the upper part is bigger than under part. She could consider the mermaid silhouette with few embellishments on the top bodice. It will look gorgeous if the skirt has some flowing streamer or little ruffles.



Thirdly,Color. Color is not a hard choice, because many brides still prefer the traditional color white or ivory. But there are many choice colors besides white, ivory and black. Some of full figure brides want to look slim at the wedding, so they could choose the black or some dark colors in their Gothic theme wedding. Champagne is also an attractive choice if the brides think the white color is too normal. Whatever color the bride wants, just to be sure that the brides will be happy on their wedding day.



Fourthly, choose a cozy wedding dress is also important for the plus size brides. A perfect dress is not only should to be the most beautiful, but also have to comfortable and easy walk. It's difficult for a full figure bride to dance at whole night with long train, so the bride just need to pick up a Casual Bridal Gowns with has a little brush train or court train.



At last, the brides shoulder to consider the neckline of wedding gown. It is necessary. The deep V-neck or lower sweetheart is a good choice for a full body shape bride. But she should be confidently rather than shy because she is a plus size lady. The bride will be the most beautiful princess on that day, so whatever she wants to show off or doesn't, just follow her heart.



