1st Quarter Net Lease Market Research Report Released by the Boulder Group

Highlights from the report are as follows:



- Cap rates remain new historic lows across all net lease sectors

- Net lease property supply decreased by more than 17% from Q4

- 70% of active net lease participants expect cap rates to remain unchanged or decline by the end of 2013



The full report can be viewed online at http://www.bouldergroup.com/NLQ1.pdf



About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high net worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of more than $1.4 billion of net lease real estate transactions through several real estate cycles. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago. More information on the firm can be found on The Boulder Group’s website at www.bouldergroup.com