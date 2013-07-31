1stairportparking.co.uk Announce Twitter Launch: @1stairportprkng

Harrow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- UK airport parking price comparison website 1stairportparking.co.uk has launched on twitter using the name @1stairportprkng. The website, which has been online for over 10 years, will use the new account to help customers both before and after they book their airport car parking.



The new twitter account will allow www.1stairportparking.co.uk to keep customers up to date after they have booked parking. For example, the company will post short updates covering changes to car park details such as arrival or departure procedures, plus important travel news, such as road works or traffic problems. Already this week a link to a story about security at Leeds Bradford Airport car parks and a post on problems with the car park booking system on the official Edinburgh Airport website have been posted.



There will also be links to articles from the website, such as to a new guide to parking at Newcastle Airport published last week, for those who want to find out more about their options before they book. 1stairportparking.co.uk will also post news, links to polls and other information and feeds that customers might find useful when planning their trip.



Spokesperson Lynn Bradshaw said; "Because twitter is much more ‘real time’ than website content, it offers us the opportunity to provide more depth and variety of information, to post frequent updates, and to post them as soon as they happen, something that is not always possible - or at least as visible - on the website. It also offers the opportunity to share relevant posts from other people and to connect and network with our customers."



"The new twitter account will allow 1stairportparking.co.uk to offer an up to the minute service, to help our customers after they have booked their parking, adding an extra dimension to our customer service. So for up to the minute airport parking information and news follow @1stairportprkng on twitter."



