1stairportparking.co.uk Reveal Airport Parking Prices Already Climbing - 6 Months Before the Summer Peak

January is traditionally one of the busiest months of the year for booking flights and holidays. It also often sees the start of price movements on airport parking, and the main movement is up. UK airport parking price comparison website 1stairportparking.co.uk is recommending that people who have booked flights or holidays in January should also consider booking airport parking, to lock in current prices before the cheapest and most popular options are sold out and other prices rise.



Pricing expert Lynn Bradshaw said; "A number of airlines including Ryanair and easyJet enjoyed new record passenger numbers in 2012, and holiday company Tui announced record profits. This has carried over in to 2013 and airlines and holiday and have already seen record visits to their websites and bookings in January, as we look forward to getting away from the rain and the snow. Our advice for those who have already booked a flight or holiday is to start thinking about their airport car parking too."



"The cost of parking at most UK airports rises the closer the booking date is to the date of travel, just as it does for last minute flights, hotels and many other travel items. This is especially the case for cheaper or popular car parks, and for meet and greet parking. So, for example, at almost every UK airport the cheapest parking for a stay in February 2013 was more expensive when booked in January than it would have been if booked in December."



"Comparing prices for parking for the next three months - which includes the busy school half term and Easter periods - between January and February 2013 it is clear that prices for a number of parking options are already increasing at UK airports, including at Gatwick, Heathrow and Stansted. We only saw the cheapest prices for key stay periods and dates unchanged at two airports - Belfast International and Prestwick. At every other major UK airport they are already on the move, and the main move is up."



"At the moment prices are still close to their winter low, and for the next three months on a month by month basis the prices are either the same or similar. However, this will begin to change in the coming months, with the price for parking 'this month' rising further and those for the busier spring and summer months rising even more. So now really is the ideal time to compare prices and lock in parking at a great price."



To quickly compare the cost of parking - including on and off airport car parks plus meet and greet - at a number of suppliers, visit the 1stairportparking.co.uk UK airport parking price comparison page.



