1stairportparking.co.uk Reveal Gatwick Parking Prices Up by 10 - 20% Ahead of Busy Easter

Harrow, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- UK airport parking price comparison website 1stairportparking.co.uk has published the monthly update of its popular Gatwick parking pages. This has revealed that car parking prices are already up ahead of the popular Easter holiday period, with those who have booked flights or holidays over Easter recommended to book their parking now, or risk paying up to 30% more.



Comparing the cost of seven days Gatwick parking booked in February for the Easter period to the cost of booking the same week in March revealed that prices have already increased by 10 - 20% for the cheapest parking. They report similar increases across the board at meet and greet and on airport car parks.



As the most popular off Gatwick car parks fill up and early booking discounts expire, these prices are expected to continue to rise. For example, to stay in the airport's long stay car parks for a week costs £104 for those who drive up and pay (who do not pre-book), with the same car parks costing from around £72 for bookings made at least 7 days in advance. This saving of over 30% will be lost by those who fail to act soon and book their Easter parking.



1stairportparking.co.uk pricing expert Lynn Bradshaw said; "A number of airlines including Ryanair and easyJet can look forward to record passenger numbers at Gatwick this Easter. Holiday companies will also be busy at what is traditionally the start of the busy summer period. Our advice to those who have already booked a flight or holiday but who have not booked their Gatwick car parking is that they should compare prices and book as soon as possible."



"The cost of parking at Gatwick rises the closer the booking date is to the date of travel, just as it does for last minute flights, hotels and many other travel items. This is especially the case for cheaper or popular car parks, for meet and greet parking and for the on airport car parks, as the pre-booking discount is removed."



"We are already seeing that the cheapest parking at Gatwick for a stay this Easter was more expensive when booked in March than it would have been if booked in February. We expect that prices continue to rise in the coming weeks, so it is time to compare prices and lock in the best deal Gatwick parking if you are travelling this Easter."



To quickly compare the cost of Gatwick airport parking - including on and off airport car parks plus meet and greet - at a number of suppliers to get the best rate, visit the www.1stairportparking.co.uk Gatwick parking price comparison page.



