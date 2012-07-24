1stairportparking.co.uk Reveals Holidaymakers Can Save over 50% on Their Gatwick Airport Parking This Summer

Headstone Lane, Harrow -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- Paying to leave a car at Gatwick Airport is an expensive part of any holiday. New research by 1stairportparking.co.uk, a UK airport parking price comparison web site, has revealed that passengers can save over 50% on parking at Gatwick Airport this summer.



In the section below are prices for eight days' car parking in July (22-29) at Gatwick Airport. 1stairportparking.co.uk has compared the cost without pre-booking at the main on airport long stay car park (the drive up or gate price) with the cost of pre-booking that same car park, booking a park and ride (or off airport) car park with a similar transfer time, booking meet and greet parking and booking a night at a Gatwick hotel with eight days' parking included in the price. It includes details of the savings compared to not pre-booking, plus the typical transfer time to the terminal for each of these options.



[Note: These prices should be treated as indicative. They were accurate when this article was first published, but prices can change with demand. To compare the costs for different dates visit these Parking at Gatwick and Hotel with parking at Gatwick price comparison pages.]



Options for 8 days Gatwick Airport Parking in July 2012:



- On airport not pre-booked: £92 (typical transfer time 10 minutes)

- On airport pre-booked: £51.80 (44% saving; typical transfer time 10 minutes)

- Off airport park and ride: £42.99 (53% saving; typical transfer time 10 – 15 minutes)

- Meet and Greet: £54.00 (41% saving; no transfer time)

- Gatwick Airport hotel with parking: £78.00 three star / £90.00 four star (up to 15% saving; double room including free transfers, typical transfer time 10 – 15 minutes).



Results:



By comparing the car parking options and their prices, and pre-booking parking at Gatwick, it is possible to save up to 53% this summer by parking at an off airport car park with a similar transfer time to the on airport long stay. Meet and Greet Parking– where customers are met at the terminal and their car is parked for them, saving around 30 minutes on their journey time to and from the airport – was over 40% cheaper and only £2.20 more expensive than the best on airport long stay price.



Or holidaymakers can save up to 15% compared to the long stay gate price by staying overnight at a hotel near Gatwick with free parking for 8 days. This is a premium of just £26.20 over the best price of booking the on airport long stay car park, for an extra night in a hotel and a short, calm trip to the airport.



http://www.1stairportparking.co.uk Pricing Expert Lynn Rosario said: “This new research shows it pays to compare prices and options at Gatwick Airport this summer. Not only can this result in a saving of up to a massive 53%, travellers could also save over 40% by booking meet and greet parking, which will cut around 30 minutes off their journey time too. Or they could consider booking a Gatwick hotel with free parking, which costs less than £30 more than parking in the airport long stay car park. A great way to ‘enjoy’ the journey to the airport and parking at Gatwick ! Whichever option passengers choose, comparing prices is the best way to cut the cost of Gatwick Airport Parking this summer.”



