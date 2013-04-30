1stBirthdayPartyTheme.com Provides 346 Themed Birthday Parties in a Box for Tired Moms

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Filling a brilliant niche in the marketplace 1stBirthdayPartyTheme.com has made throwing the kids a bash a virtual breeze. How did they do it? They start with one question and one answer. “Do you have time to think of an unforgettable theme? Because we already have.” With everything from endless options to informative articles this site is the go-to spot for all things party. “We’ve made it so easy.” said Michael G. Schurmann, CEO of 1stBirthdayPartyTheme.com. “To put it simply, we’ve thought of everything so our customers don’t have to.” The site represents two of the largest party suppliers in the nation, Birthday Express and Birthday in a Box with over 346 themes for busy, already overworked moms to choose from.



With an easy to navigate website 1stBirthdayPartyTheme.com is designed in the style of the popular community website Pinterest. Customers can easily bookmark or re-pin what they like on the site and keep it in their own Pinterest account. “Our thought was, so many moms are well acquainted with Pinterest already and have several boards of their own for quick reference. By designing our site much like theirs, our busy clients can just re-pin items and build the perfect party on boards named after each event.” added Schurmann.



With one of the largest selections of party themes currently in the marketplace 1stBirthdayPartyTheme.com is proud to offer themes like Slumber Party Pack which highlights three movies popular with tweens - “A Cinderella Story”, “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”, and “What a Girl Wants”. Other themes include the Abby Cadabby Party with the officially licensed Sesame Street character in tow. More themes include Chloe’s Closet Up Birthday Party Set from the popular PBS Sprout series, the Toy Story Party, and the Twilight Party highlighting the Twilight saga - “New Moon”, “Breaking Dawn” and “Eclipse”.



“Put it this way, we have soccer, whales, pirates, movie night, Minnie Mouse, kitties, elephants, dogs and cupcakes. I could go on forever. Even I’m overwhelmed sometimes by the amount of themes we offer to clients who want the very best, for the very best kids.” Schurmann added



