1stContact-TaxRefunds.com Becomes the UK's Largest Tax Agent

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Few people enjoy filling out tax returns. But the best part about tax returns is the tax rebate that many people receive when they have overpaid on taxes. Tax rebates return money that the government owes hardworking UK citizens.



But many people are unaware exactly how much of a rebate they deserve. In other cases, people don’t know how to file for the tax rebate. One tax rebate service that has been getting a lot of attention lately is 1st-Contact-TaxRefunds.com. The site offers a simple tax refund solution and they are now the UK’s largest tax agent registered with HM Revenue & Customs.



1stContact-TaxRefunds.com aims to efficiently manage the tax refund applications of every one of its clients. The company’s tax refund specialists ensure that clients receive the entire refund they are due with the minimum of stress or involvement from the client.



Since the personal tax deadline for UK residents is January 31, the company is urging clients to sign up quickly in order to receive their tax refund as soon as possible. A spokesperson explained:



“UK residents who wish to receive the maximum possible tax refund are urged to begin the process as soon as possible. Our service has specialists including dedicated teams for the self employed. Our easy calculator and fast processing make tax refunds as easy as possible – but we need clients to sign up by January 31 in order to avoid late penalties.”



One of the biggest advantages offered by 1stContact-TaxRefunds.com is the fact that it only charges 12.5% commission. However, an even more important advantage is that it operates under a “No refund due, no fee” policy. In other words, if the client isn’t owed a tax refund by the government, 1st Contact will not charge the client a fee.



For those who are curious about how much of a tax refund they could earn, the 1stContact-TaxRefunds.com website even offers a tax refund calculator that visitors can use to determine the approximate amount of money they are owed.



Finally, customers who have had a good experience with 1stContact-TaxRefunds.com are urged to tell a friend about it. The company offers a £10 referral bonus for every friend that signs up – which means customers can make more money than ever before simply by filing their tax return with 1st Contact:



“Our referral bonus is a particularly lucrative offer for customers. Just file a tax return with us, then tell as many people as possible about it. We will reward customers with £10 for every friend they refer, which means more money in the pockets of our clients.”



About 1stContact-TaxRefunds.com

1stContact-TaxRefunds.com is a UK tax return company that aims to simplify the tax return process and help customers receive the highest possible tax refund. 1st Contact offers referral bonuses to customers and instant calculators that show visitors how much they could earn on this year’s tax refund. For more information, please visit: http://www.1stcontact-taxrefunds.com