1UP Reputation Serves as an Online Reputation Management Agency

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- 1UP Reputation, an online reputation management agency based in Canada helps major brands and business corporations gain a positive reputation on the internet. They help bring more control over their online reputation. The company offers strategies for reputation management of the clients which would increase their market in the business arena paving their path for success. The company also offers services for redeeming a reputation that has been lost, by issuing press releases, blogging articles, content publishing and more in the company’s favour.



The company guarantees that they would create and rank 15 positive assets at the least in Google’s first three pages. This will be done within 90 days from the campaign start date. If this is not accomplished the company offers a total refund of the money. The company offers to keep their clients updated on the status of their reputation building. The company offers different packages for work based on the complexity of work and the human resources required to complete the work. The company assures that the first 90 days will be ‘no risk guarantee’ period only after which the payment is to be made.



1UP Reputation offers different strategies based the need of the client. It provides services of corporate management, brand management, business management and also management for small scale establishments. “Each campaign we work with is unique and different; therefore it’s absolutely impossible to provide one price fits all solution” quips in the owner of the company. The company builds and repairs reputations by using the search engine to first identify the online postings about the client establishment. Once it zeroes in on the bad comments, it clears them off offering practical answers or solutions and reinstates them with positive comments. This process needs constant monitoring of sites related to the client and is involved in the list of services offered by the company.



About 1UP Reputation

1UP Reputation is an online reputation management agency based in Toronto, Canada. It provides services for improving or repairing the online reputation of brands and companies both large and small. It offers total money back guarantee if desired results are not achieved within 90 days of signing up the contract. It provides a constant monitoring on the reputation status of the clients and clients are free to contact them at business hours. They guarantee a reply to the query mails within 24 hours.



