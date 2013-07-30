1year Executive MBA Launched

Assam, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- In what can be viewed as a welcome opportunity for working professionals and entrepreneurs, Darwin School of Business, Guwahati has announced admission for its 1year executive MBA course under the chief mentorship of Mr.D.N.Barua, President of the Guwahati Management Association and erstwhile founding member of Assam Petrochemicals Ltd.



The one year Executive MBA (Professional) Program has been designed for effective handling of the challenges by Managers posed by globalization. Added to this, the number of aspirants has been increasing day-by-day in our country to upgrade their knowledge and skills to progress in their career. The Executive MBA Program would be useful for those Executives / Entrepreneurs who are managing their small family business as well as managers at senior levels and want to go for further management studies.



The Executive MBA Program will be highly beneficial for those people who have three years plus work experience in order to acquire fast track MBA / management studies recognized by various Educational bodies. This would not only save them with one year but at the same time they can acquire a well-recognized professional qualification while continuing with their jobs at a comparatively lesser cost.The Program has been designed in association with industry stalwarts, academicians and management experts. Hence, the contents and delivery of the Program would be beneficial for those who have missed formal Management studies earlier in their careers and now want to have formal MBA Degree to widen the world of opportunities for them.



Coupled with MBA, Darwin would also offer its certificate courses on popular vocational skills relevant to the management spectrum absolutely free of cost. These courses are recognised by the Department of Employment and Labour and would be acceptable not only for private jobs but also for central and state government jobs. Initially, the college would enrol only 100 students at an affordable fee of just Rs.30,500/-. Further, speaking on the occasion, Mr.Barua re-iterated that no student would be denied the certificate courses for lack of funds. The courseware and contact classes have been arranged with maximum flexibility in order to accommodate the working hours of the candidates. To further streamline the process, Axis Bank has become the banking partner of the project. Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Anjanjyoti Das, Asst Vice President and Branch Head of Axis Bank, Zoo Road stated – “Our branch would offer priority service to the students who would come for forms and fees payment. We shall ensure that these working candidates do not have to waste time in queues and processes. We shall ensure that their waiting time is minimal.”



It is noteworthy to state that this is the first time ever that the 1year executive MBA has been launched in Northeast and it is sure to benefit the large captive audience of working executives who otherwise cannot afford to do a full time MBA course either in terms of high fees or in terms of tedious 2 years. We are hopeful that working class benefits from this service and are able to add professionalism in their approach to work which is so much needed in today’s world.



