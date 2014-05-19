2 Brand New Floral Print Trainers for Women Are Featured at The-New-Fashion.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Many women like to work out nowadays, which means that they have to invest in some good quality workout clothes and trainers. However rather that opting for a pair of comfortable trainers, a lot of women like to try to find a pair that are both comfortable and fashionable.



So with that in mind, The-New-Fashion.com have recently posted a brand new article that features two pairs of floral print trainers that are new for 2014.



These are a lot more stylish and fashionable that most of the trainers that are available to buy in the high street because they both have vibrant and colorful floral printed designs.



The first pair is predominantly black, but has a large floral print design that incorporates many different colors, and offers a lot of comfort because it has 6 cm rubber soles.



The second pair is extremely similar because it has the same overall shape and the same rubber soles. However these are predominantly white and have a different floral design on them.



Commenting on these two pairs of women's trainers, a spokeswoman for The-New-Fashion.com said:



"These two pairs of trainers are some of the prettiest and most fashionable pairs that I have come across this year, and the fact that they seem to offer a great deal of comfort as well, means that they are so much more than just a fashion accessory. Plus they are currently available for 10% off, which is an added bonus."



Anyone that would like to view both of these new floral print trainers for women, can do so by visiting:



http://the-new-fashion.com/2014/05/17/2-cool-and-fashionable-floral-print-trainers/



About The-New-Fashion.com

The-New-Fashion.com alerts people to the latest women's fashion trends and showcases some of the best new items of clothing that come on to the market.