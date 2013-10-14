2 Brand New Linea Pelle Collection Tote Bags Featured at the-New-Fashion.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- There are lots of great bags for women in the Linea Pelle Collection, and there are now two brand new ones that people may want to consider buying.



Both of these tote bags are featured in a new blog post at The-New-Fashion.com and according to this article, people can choose from either a brown espresso bag or a plain black bag.



These designer label bags are made from the finest Italian leather and can be worn as a purse or a messenger bag.



They both come with a long fully detachable strap and have lots of room to keep various belongings in because there are two zip pockets at the front, as well as a large main compartment with inside zip and slip pockets.



Commenting on these new products, a spokeswoman for The-New-Fashion.com said:



"Having spent a relaxing Sunday afternoon searching online to see what new bags are available, I was pleasantly surprised to come across these two quality items from the Linea Pelle Collecion."



"I personally prefer the brown espresso bag over the black one, but they are both really beautiful, and they are also very practical because they are easily large enough to carry around your mobile phone, make-up, purse, etc."



"Plus considering that they are made from the finest Italian leather, they will inevitably be strong and durable. Therefore they should last a long time and should easily justify the reasonably high price tag."



Details of both of these new tote bags from the Linea Pelle Collection can be found at:



http://the-new-fashion.com/2013/10/13/2-brand-new-tote-bags-from-the-linea-pelle-collection/



About The-New-Fashion.com

The-New-Fashion.com alerts people to the latest women's fashion trends and showcases some of the best new items of clothing that come on to the market.