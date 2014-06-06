2-Ethylhexanol Market (2-EH Acrylate, 2-EH Nitrate, and Others) Worth 4,434.0 Kilotons by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- The report, “2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market by Applications (Plasticizers, 2-EH Acrylate, 2-EH Nitrate, and Others) & Geography - Trends and Forecasts to 2018” defines and segments the global 2-EH market with analysis and forecasting of the global consumption volume and value.



Browse 70 market data tables and 24 figures spread through 140 pages and in-depth TOC on “2-Ethylhexanol Market”.



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Asia-Pacific – biggest market of 2-EH



Asia-Pacific is the largest market of 2-EH across the globe, which consumed more than 60.0% of the total global demand, and also for most of its end use products. The region is further expected to show a very high growth in the future, mainly due to high growth potential of the Chinese market. Asia-Pacific is the most promising chemical market and is expected to be the same in the near future. Its large developing middle class population derives the demand for the industry, and has led to continued industrialization and rise in the manufacturing sector of the region. The demand of 2-EH in the region is dominated by plasticizers manufacturers (phthalate and non-phthalate) which consume about 80.0% of the regional demand; whereas, such trend is not persistent in other regions like North America and Europe. More than 60.0% of the European demand of 2-EH is by 2-EH acrylate and 2-EH nitrate manufacturing segment.



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In 2012, the market share of 2-EH was headed by plasticizers manufacturing which consumed more than 65.0% of the total global demand. Subsequently, 2-EH acrylate and 2-Eh nitrate producers were the second and the third largest consumers of 2-EH with a considerable demand share in 2-EH market. Globally, the plasticizers producers’ consumption of 2-EH is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5.0% between 2013 and 2018. DOTP emergence as a substitute to phthalate plasticizers and budding demand for phthalate plasticizers in Asia-Pacific are the key drivers for considerable demand growth of 2-EH by plasticizers manufacturers. Globally, 2-EH acrylate producer’s consumption of 2-EH is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5.8% between 2013 and 2018. In Europe, nearly 40.0% of the total 2-EH demand is by 2-EH acrylate manufacturers, which is far above the global average. Construction industry is a key factor behind this considerable growth of 2-EH acrylate segment globally. Stringent emission norms are pushing the demand for high performance fuels which further is driving 2-EH nitrate production at a notable pace. Globally, 2-ethylhexyl nitrate producer’s consumption of 2-EH is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2013 and 2018.



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