2 Grandfathers Create Text Blocking App to Save Teens Lives when Driving

Panama City Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Texting & Driving has overtaken drunk driving as the leading cause of death among teens. With 12-15 teenagers dying needlessly everyday 2 Grandfathers from Panama City Florida, came up with a solution.



Steve Ashe and Grey McKenzie have just developed and released a new smart phone app called Stop2Text. The primary mission of this new Android smartphone app is to save the lives of teenagers by disabling texting on smartphones when a vehicle exceeds 10 to 20 mph. Their Stop2Text app has an auto responder as well, which replies to received texts while driving. The auto responder was added so that people texting Stop2Text owners would be informed that the user was driving.



Texting while driving is an extremely dangerous practice and is responsible for over one million six hundred thousand accidents every year. Stop2Text app is intended, together with parental guidance and education, to help prevent this practice and to stop teen drivers from acquiring this deadly habit!



“When I saw how many teens were dying every day, and because one of my granddaughters will be driving next year, we decided we could harness smartphone technology to prevent these senseless tragedies” said McKenzie.



The new Stop2Text Android smartphone app works with the Global Positioning System (GPS) and Google Location Services. Stop2Text is password protected in order to prevent tampering, and can only be removed by the parent or authorized owner of the phone.



The app works by sensing the speed of the vehicle by making use of the GPS in the smartphone. Stop2Text then prevents the person from texting or reading texts by blocking texts while driving with a password protected screen, once the speed of the vehicle exceeds 10- 20 mph.



Stop2Text works on a variety of smartphones with Android OS and they are currently working on a version for iPhone. Available now for download from the Google Play Store.



For more information with regard to this new smartphone app, please visit the website http://stop2text.com/. The primary mission of this new Android smartphone app is to save the lives of teenagers by disabling texting while driving when a vehicle exceeds 10 to 20 mph.



Company: Stop 2 Text

Contact: Grey McKenzie

Email: support@Stop2Text.com

Website: http://stop2text.com/

Address: Panama City, Florida