2 Hour Pushup Competition Benefits Missing Children

Latrobe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- American Association For Lost Children, Inc. (AAFLC) is hosting a 2 Hour Pushup Competition called “Pennies For Pushups competition” to raise money to help find and rescue more missing children . The event is being held March 10, 2013 at the Ramada Inn of Greensburg, the main sponsor of this event.



Are you up for the challenge?



Registration is free for participants. Participants could register individually or as a three person team. Prizes will be awarded for the most pushups for females, males and as a team. There will also be prizes awarded for the most funds raised, both individually and as a team.



American Association For Lost Children (AAFLC) is an Awesome and Unique Missing Children's charity. AAFLC Finds and Rescues Missing Children, operating on Tax Deductable Donations. AAFLC is a 501(C)3 charity founded in 1987, by Latrobe native Mark R Miller



About AAFLC

To date, AAFLC has rescued more than 135 missing US children from all over the US and in countries such as Mexico, South Korea, Germany and Lebanon. The charity has been featured on Good Morning America, 48 Hours, Inside Edition and Life magazine, to name a few. Missing Children are rescued at no cost to the searching parent. The charity operates entirely on donations and fundraising efforts.



AAFLC combines a relentless passion with a quarter of a century of experience at finding and rescuing missing children through physical searches and hands-on investigations. Funds raised enable the charity to continue to rescue more missing children.



Anyone who would like to participate or volunteer to help with this awesome and unique event can call Mark R. Miller: 724-537-6970



Thank you for your support!



Media Contact:

Mark R. Miller

American Association For Lost Children (AAFLC)

724-537-6970

MarkMiller @ AAFLC.ORG

www.aaflc.org