2 Snoring Products with a Success Rate of 93% and 70% Are Discussed at ENetHealth.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Earlier in the year ENetHealth.com reviewed two anti-snoring mouthpieces that are proving very popular in 2013, and they have recently updated these reviews to reflect the fact that they have a success rate of 93% and 70% respectively, according to clinical studies.



Of course everyone is looking for a snoring product that is 100% effective at reducing snoring, but unfortunately no products have yet been developed that can reduce snoring for absolutely everyone.



So in the meantime people have to settle for products that work for the vast majority of snorers, and these two products certainly fall into this category, and if they don't work for whatever reason, both of these devices come with a full 30-day money-back guarantee.



The number one product, ie the one which reduces snoring and sleep apnea for 93% of people, can be attached to the upper teeth and will in fact keep the lower jaw from falling back whilst the person is sleeping, which in turn will leave the airways open and reduce their snoring.



The other product featured in this article, ie the one with a slightly lower success rate of 70%, works slightly differently in that it is fixed on to the tip of the tongue in order to keep it in the same place and prevent it causing any obstructions so that snoring is once again reduced as a result.



Commenting on these two anti-snoring mouthpieces, a spokesman for ENetHealth.com said:



“Ultimately it is up to each individual person to decide what kind of snoring solution is right for them, and they may find that they may need to experiment with a few different devices in order to find one that works for them.”



“However with regards to these two devices, they are both said to be very comfortable and unobtrusive to wear, and are free of any side effects, and the fact that they are both backed by 30-day guarantees enables people to try them both out on a 30-day trial basis if they so wish, which is a massive bonus.”



Anyone that would like to read more about these two highly effective anti-snoring mouthpieces, can do so by visiting:



http://enethealth.com/2-highly-effective-anti-snoring-mouthpieces-for-2013/



About ENetHealth.com

ENetHealth.com offers lots of useful tips and advice to those people interested in health and beauty, and they also review many of the most popular products in these industries as well.