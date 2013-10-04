2 US Veterans Will Win Totally Accessible Homes Franchise Worth $25,000

Clarkston, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Totally Accessible Homes is now running a contest to give away 2 franchises worth $25,000 to two U.S. veterans who have experience in construction, business and managing people.



All veterans with an honorable discharge are eligible to participate. Monti Marsters, a veteran and successful business owner, encourages all veterans who want to grow a business that helps people live at home longer and enjoy an active lifestyle to apply.



According to a spokesperson of the company, “We will select 2 deserving veterans as winners of our franchise worth $25,000. Veterans with experience in remodeling, construction, the building trades and managing people will be given priority. All franchise fees, training and support will be provided” Totally Accessible Homes is looking for right veterans who can fit into these requirements and who want to help people live independently .



Totally Accessible Homes helps physically challenged people of all ages lead an active and independent life. They also have exclusive accessibility products and services geared for retiring baby boomers who want to plan ahead for limited mobility so they can continue to live at home as long as they choose.



“We would also provide effective training to the winners so that they are able to carry with the business successfully and even help them to tap into this fast growing market. Our design and remodeling services for disabled are the best in the industry. Winners will also be able to access a wide range of our patent pending accessibility products,” says the owner of Totally Accessible Homes.



Totally Accessible Homes is going to announce their new franchise owners this Veterans day on November 11th. Last date to place application for this contest is October 31, 2013.



About Totally Accessible Homes

Totally Accessible Homes is an organization working in close co-operation with VetFran and IFA in order to provide viable opportunity to pave business ownership for skilled and experienced veterans of the region. For details of their contest visit http://veterancontest.com.



Contact

Monti Marsters

Call at - 912-585-7592