+20% CAGR, Digital Workplace Market Will Reach 22.68 Million by 2027 : Major Players Are Infosys Limited, HCL Technology, Cognizant Inc, Wipro Ltd, IBM Inc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2021 -- The global Digital Workplace Market is valued at approximately USD 22.68 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.73 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. A digital workplace is a set of platforms, environments, and resources that are used to integrate individuals, technology, and business processes in order to increase operational performance and achieve business goals.



Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites, and volumes, import-export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data. The report provides an in-depth insight into the Digital Workplace market. The detailed analysis of the market includes key insights, Porter's five forces analysis, market attractiveness index, vendor scorecard, key strategies, and impact of COVID-19 on the market.



Major market players included in this report are:

1.DXC Technology Company

2.NTT Data Corporation

3.Tata Consulting Services

4.Capgemini SE

5.Atos Syntel

6.Infosys Limited

7.HCL Technology

8.Cognizant Inc.

9.Wipro ltd

10.IBM Inc.



Market Segmentation

By Component:

Solutions

Unified Communication and Collaboration

Unified Endpoint Management

Enterprise Mobility and Management

Services



By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud



By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs



By Vertical:

BFSI

Consumer goods and retail

Telecommunication and IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals

Government and public sector

Media and entertainment

Others



The research also covers in-depth segmentation of the market with a description of the worldwide market's broad scope, as well as the feasibility of investments in various market segments, as well as a descriptive section that describes the feasibility of new projects that could succeed in the global market in the near future. The study segments the Digital Workplace market by application, end-user, and geography to provide a comprehensive view of the industry. All of the segments have been examined in light of current and prospective market trends.



Competitive Outlook

From technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies, a market analysis of target competitors can be studied. We can add as many competitors for competitive analysis to meet your specific needs. Our analysts can also supply you with data in the form of raw Excel files, pivot tables, or help you create presentations using the data sets in the report. On a global and regional level, this Digital Workplace report covers acquisitions and mergers, new technology launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, technology, and geographic growth of main market participants.



Reasons to Buy the Digital Workplace Market Report

This study provides a precise projection of each segment's contribution to the Digital Workplace market's growth, as well as actionable market insights on COVID-19's impact on each segment. An in-depth examination of the factors that will propel market expansion in the coming years. This gives the report a unique perspective and overview of the research's worldwide dimensions, and it aids the cause of precise and correct decision-making. Our strategic insights are targeted at providing dependable and practical solutions to market participants' specific needs.



