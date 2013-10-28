20% off for Professional SWF to Video Converters, Enjoy Halloween Flash with Ease

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Halloween 2013 is Approaching, are you going to enjoy some Halloween Flash movies with your kids? Moyea Software gives out a 20% discount for its best-selling SWF converters. The promotion won’t close until the 23:59 on November 3rd.



Moyea Software focuses on the SWF conversion, disassembly and Flash playing on web. This company announced a 20% off for one of its SWF conversion software, Moyea SWF to Video Converter series. Anyone interested can get the software in SWREG platform with the coupon code: HAL20OFF.



The Halloween 2013 is yet to come, but most people may have already got prepared. Most of them will spend the night with families holding a family party or watching a Halloween movies. If kids are at home, usually the “Trick or treating” activity is necessary, and watching Halloween Flash movies with kids is also fun. Spending money in cinema for the “old-school” Halloween Flash movies is not a good idea, we can watch Flash movies on iPad or TV.



In order to play Flash movies on iPad, users will have to convert the Flash to iPad-compatible video files first. Moyea SWF products will be helpful on the SWF conversion issues. The software has built-in iPad-compatible video profiles, and users only need a few clicks to convert the SWF files.



People in need of the SWF conversion can use the Coupon Code: HAL20OFF to get the software via SWREG purchasing platform. Type the coupon code into the blank of “Coupon Code”, and then consumers will get the discount for the software they purchased. The discount of Moyea SWF products will last another 10 days and closes on at the 23:59 of November 3rd. The software discount is limited with the SWREG platform, and Moyea SWF to Video Converter SDK is not involved in this Halloween promotion.



Links:

Company Page: http://new.swfkits.com/



About Moyea Software Co., Ltd.

Moyea Software Co., Ltd, established in 2006, is a professional PPT and SWF solution provider. It focuses on the PPT & SWF converting and web playing solutions. The products of Moyea Software are welcome all over the world and more than 100,000 users benefit from the products of Moyea.