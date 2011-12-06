‘20 Ways to Cash’ Teaches Clients 20 Effective Ways to Make Money Online

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2011 -- With the ups and downs of the world economy and the unemployment rate at a devastatingly high percentage, many people are seeking ways to make money from home. The Internet has created a growing list of money-earning possibilities but for most people the idea of creating their own online business seems like a far off aspiration.



Getting attention for its 20 innovative step-by-step money-making suggestions, the video series “20 Ways to Cash” has been helping people earn money online while working from the comfort of their own home. For only $27, the easy-to-follow program teaches people interested in learning how to make money fast an array of business plans which allow them to make at least $100 a day online.



Starting an online business can provide people with a part-time or even full-time income. But in order to start an online business, a person needs to know their options on how to make money on the Internet.



Created by online money-making expert Lester Kenzie, “20 Ways to Cash” provides detailed and researched information about some of the best and easiest ways to make money online. These business opportunities include: starting a blogging or writing service, affiliate marketing, paid surveys, selling domain names, starting a virtual store, becoming an e-tutor, offering translation services, writing an e-book, forum posting and more. The best part is the exclusive video series is appropriate for people of all skill levels.



According to Kenzie, “No matter what part of the world you are from or what your level of knowledge is with computers, you can take the skills you already have and start cashing in by creating an online income by using one or many of the ways I educate you on. The truth is there are people taking their everyday personal skills and putting them to use online to create a steady income that eventually replaces their current one!”



For anyone searching for how to make money at home, the “20 Ways to Cash” video series is only $27 and comes with a full 60-day money-back guarantee. For more information, visit http://20WaystoCash.net



About 20 Ways to Cash

Created by expert online money-maker Lester Kenzie, “20 Ways to Cash” is an exclusive video series that teaches people 20 researched and easy-to-follow ways to make money online. For only $27, customers of all skill set levels can learn how to start their own business online and start making a part-time or even full-time income from the comfort of their home.