20 Years of Changing Lives, Therapy Weeks at Cortijo Romero Spain, Can Last a Lifetime

Amersham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- There are times in life when we are content to holiday in beautiful locations and enjoy the scenery; at other times we need to take stock and look within. A therapy week is an opportunity to take a deep dive in to the self, returning home with new insights that last well beyond the sun tan. Cortijo Romero is the perfect place to do both, surrounded by spectacular mountains it's a place to relax, breathe out and find time to explore the inner landscape of the self - and possibly change your life profoundly. As one of the leading retreat centres in Spain for personal development, it has been offering courses for over 20 years with some of the top therapy facilitators from the UK, USA, Australia, Germany and Ireland.



This season there are five courses from some of the leaders in the field. More than a holiday, each of these weeks could change an outlook, remove deep-seated beliefs and set someone on a new course for the rest of their life.



25th May – 1st June - Being & Becoming with Lannie Peyton and Helen Kennedy

Lannie is a clinical psychologist who was Chair of the German Association of Gestalt Therapy. Helen has worked internationally as a gestalt therapist since 1985. Together they create a space for getting in touch with the truth of who we are, which enables us to find and travel our own unique path in life, rather than trying to match up to someone else’s ideal.



8th – 15th June – The Courage to Change with Malcolm Stern

Malcolm is a psychotherapist with 20 year’s experience; he trains therapists, was one of the founders of Alternatives, has had two television series and is author of ‘Falling in Love, Staying in Love.’ He feels that in order to align ourselves with rebirth and beauty, when there is so much breakdown and decay around us, we need to be with other like-minded people to share the journey into the unknown.



15th – 22nd June – The Seasons of our Lives with Anne Dale

Anne has a long and broad range of experience across many schools of therapy, having begun her training in the 1970’s and continued her own development ever since. In this week she supports participants to see both what they may want to let go of, as well as what they can find to enjoy and celebrate, seeing that all aspects of life help us grow and discover who we are.



14th – 21st September – Choose Life at Any Risk! With Ari Badaines & Jaqueline Fogden

Ari is one of the world’s most experienced and respected gestalt therapists and drama-therapists and Jaqueline is a group psychotherapist. Together they offer a challenging opportunity to look at how we get ourselves stuck and what risks we might choose to make in order to live with greater freedom.



21st – 28th September – Living from the Heart with Javier Rodriguez

Javier is a psychotherapist who has over 20 years’ experience in running workshops. He has been part of the Findhorn Community for many years, where he now lives with his family. His passion is to see people move out of their fears and into their hearts, where life becomes passionate and joyful.



Personal development always evokes questions. The centre staff each have many years’ experience in personal development, therapy weeks and other workshops, and can offer advice and support on courses and other aspects of the work at Cortijo Romero: Call 01494 765775.



About Cortijo Romero

Cortijo Romero is nestled in the glorious mountains of the Sierra Nevada in southern Spain. For 20 years it has been run as a personal development centre committed to giving people much more than just a wonderful holiday. An idyllic location, hidden within an ancient olive grove and cradled by magnificent mountains, Cortijo Romero is the perfect setting to unwind and discover your truth. One participant told said “My life will never be the same…” Maura Wheeler



Target Market: therapy, psychotherapy courses, alternative holidays, holistic holidays



Contact:

Janice Gray

Cortijo Romero,

P.O. Box 813

Amersham

HP6 9ER, England

Telephone 01494 765775

cr@cortijo-romero.co.uk

http://www.cortijo-romero.co.uk