200 Billion Dollar Kosher Food Business and HACCP Discussed on January 7th

Richmond, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Today Kosher certified products are one of the fastest growing segments of the food industry, with annual sales exceeding $200 billion in North America. This hard-won public confidence has inspired a prominent Rabbi in Vancouver, Canada, to launch an innovative Kosher food certification program named 'Kosher Check.' This new Kosher standard will incorporate, for the first time in history, enhanced food-safety protocol as a principal requirement. According to Rabbi Feigelstock, Kosher Check has been designed specifically to inform consumers that the products it certifies not only meet strict Kosher standards, but also, that the manufacturers of such foods have warranted that their operational activities conform to enhanced food-safety protocols.



Rabbi Feigelstock, Director of Kashrus & Operations at Kosher Check and Steven Burton, creator of the Icicle Food Safety Platform will co-present a webinar titled, “Trust Kosher Backed by the Science of Food Safety: Kosher Check and Powered by Icicle.” The presentation will be Tuesday, January 7 at 1:00 PM EST.



Link to Register: http://stevenburton.enterthemeeting.com/m/JQR6RZCM. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.



Participants will learn how Kosher and HACCP food safety come together with Kosher Check and Icicle. Kosher foods are embraced by a diverse community world-wide. Studies have shown part of that broad appeal is due to the fact that a large segment of Jewish and non-Jewish consumers alike, buy Kosher certified foods based on their belief that they are manufactured to superior standards of food-safety.



Among the food-safety programs considered benchmarks for Kosher Check are those regarded 'best-practice' by quality assurance authorities and food professionals, world-wide. They include the HACCP program (Hazard Awareness Critical Control Points) as well as GFSI (Global Food Standard Initiative), FSSC 22000 (Foundation for Food Safety Certification) and BRC (British Retail Council), among others.



About Kosher Check

Kosher Check is powered by Icicle to manage all their Kosher products, ingredients, and processes. Using the same interfaces, they can opt-in to manage their HACCP-compliant food safety programs as well, saving time and effort when managing both types of certification.



According to Steve Burton, developer of Icicle, “It is with great pleasure that Burton Software, makers of Icicle, entered into a strategic partnership which unites Icicle's technology with Kosher food safety under a single umbrella that's easy to manage. Similar strategic partnerships with Halal, gluten-free, and allergen-free, food manufacturers will be announced shortly.”



Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

http://www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

800-299-8955