20,000 Hollywood Poker Celebrity Invitational

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Hollywood Poker, the #1 and only online celebrity poker game on Facebook, iPhone and iPad that connects poker enthusiasts to play with celebrities has teamed up with the Michael J. Fox Foundation and Love Across the Ocean to bring a celebrity charity poker tournament to Southern California.



The live poker tournament takes place Saturday, September 28th at Commerce Casino. The event is open to the public (with limited availability) for a chance to play and rub elbows with celebrities, win money and other prizes. The red carpet affair begins at 11 am and the tournament will commence at 12:30 pm. Hollywood Poker is guaranteeing a Prize Pool of $20,000 and is also adding a Hollywood Poker Celebrities Only Prize Pool of $20,000.



“We are looking forward to this star studded event to help raise awareness on matters of heavier weight with celebrity philanthropists who care and continue to partner with us to make that difference”, says Actor and Poker Chairman Dale Wade Davis.



Past celebrity supporters and poker players include Jack Black, Tenacious D, Kevin Pollak, Brad Garrett, Daniel Baldwin, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Brian Krause to name a few as well as poker pros Men “The Master” Nguyen, Annie Duke and John “Razor” Phan.



A little can go a long way. The Hollywood Poker Celebrity Invitational reaches to help people around the world and this year’s tournament will support two deserving charities. Proceeds will help find a cure for Parkinson’s disease with research programs and clinical trials through the Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org) and will also benefit Love Across the Ocean, which helps feed families, rebuild schools, treat the sick and gives the ability to sponsor a child for less than $2 a day (www.loveacrosstheocean.org).



To register for the tournament, please visit http://hollywoodpoker.com/wordpress/celebrity-game/hpci/



About Hollywood Poker

Hollywood Poker (www.hollywoodpoker.com) is Where the Stars Come to Play! Hollywood Poker offers a world-class poker experience that's also the easiest to use, upping the ante by offering fans exclusive online access to hundreds of celebrities and star-studded events. At Hollywood Poker, every player gets the star treatment. Hollywood Poker is available on Facebook, iPhone and iPad.



About PLÂOR

PLÂOR (www.plaor.com) is a social games publisher that offers gamers the exciting and rare experience of playing with their favorite celebrities, coupled with the gratifying opportunity of benefiting worthwhile charities around the world. The company is transforming the gaming world beginning with the premier of Hollywood Poker on Facebook, iPhone and iPad that features over 260 celebrity players taking on gamers of all levels in their Celebrity Club and star-studded tournaments. PLÂOR is led by a team of visionary game designers, producers and executives from Zynga, Disney/Playdom, EA, Sony Online, THQ and Microsoft/Xbox.



Contact:

6 Degrees Deep

Sheba Khodadad

sheba@6degreesdeep.com