£200K Compliance Jobs Boosted by Russia Sanctions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- While the war in Ukraine - and subsequent sanctions on Russia - have created a challenging environment for many in the financial services industry, not every role is negatively impacted. In fact, there are some - in the compliance sphere - that are enjoying a resurgence as a result. Sanctions specialist is probably one of the most in-demand legal compliance jobs today as a result of the war in Ukraine. Sanctions are not new but the effect of the round currently being applied to Russia means that there is unprecedented pressure on compliance teams. This is not just with respect to reviewing what the impact of sanctions is likely to be but also when it comes to ensuring that policies, procedures, systems, controls and guidance all reflect the current situation. This has been exacerbated by the way that sanctions have been introduced on a gradual basis, requiring many institutions to be in a constant state of updating and reviewing.



Sanctions related legal compliance jobs are experiencing a particular boom as a result of the way that the situation with Russia's role in the war in Ukraine has evolved. As specialists in legal compliance jobs in-house, Larson Maddox is ideally positioned to help organizations seeking to recruit to help cope with this new pressure. The firm provides team building support to a broad spectrum of enterprises, from agile startups to well-established international institutions, specializing in a range of legal and regulatory functions in-house - including legal compliance jobs related to sanctions. Over the years Larson Maddox has worked with businesses in many different industries, including manufacturing, retail and media, consumer goods, technology and financial services, as well as life sciences. The team employs a smart mix of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, so that options can be designed for every organization and every hiring need.



Being able to offer nationwide reach across the USA has been vital to the way that the team at Larson Maddox has evolved. The firm's network includes most major cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco, as well as many other locations in between. Not only that but the team in America is integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000, which adds a vital international dimension to the outcomes that the firm delivers. Plus, Larson Maddox is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Being able to field a versatile workforce is key for any business looking to be responsive to changing global events. Larson Maddox endeavors to provide agile and insightful support that helps clients achieve exactly this. Consultants at the firm are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as legal compliance jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Corporate Counsel [Securities], Finance Operations Associate and Regulatory Licensing and Examination Manager.



Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox, said "Larson Maddox understands that with less high quality Legal & Compliance professionals in today's market, there is a higher demand for expert talent and a greater need for a specialist search firm to solve this business-critical problem. With Larson Maddox's dedicated industry-specific verticals, we have the ability to access and navigate a highly competitive market, drawing upon established and trustworthy relationships in order to meet our clients' requirements. We are passionate about fueling our client's growth across multiple industries through utilizing a quick, transparent and accurate search process to deliver results faster."



To find out more information about Legal compliance jobs visit https://www.larsonmaddox.com



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Larson Maddox USA: +1 646 759 4560



For more information about Larson Maddox USA services, please go to https://www.larsonmaddox.com.



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the Legal and Compliance sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.