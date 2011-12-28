Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 2011-2015 Deep Research Report on China Solar Grade Polysilicon Industry market report to its offering



2011-2015 Deep Research Report on China Solar Grade Polysilicon Industry?was professional and depth research report on global and China solar grade polysilicon industry. this report has firstly introduced polysilicon definition classification industry chain etc relation information. Then introduced polysilicon manufacturing technology and process (Siemens or FBR).At the same time, introduced key processes specifications and applications. And then Summary statistics of Global and China major polysilicon manufacturers 2008-2015 solar grade (SG) and Electronic grade (EG) polysilicon capacity production supply demand (mainly according silicon crystalline solar cell demand and semiconductor wafer demand) shortage and polysilicon selling price cost profit margin and production value. And also introduced international 28 and China 40 major polysilicon companies basic information, EG EG polysilicon capacity production price cost profit margin and production value etc details information and polysilicon project Siemens CVD reactor sources or Project design and construction services partners. and also introduced polysilicon materials cost, electricity cost, Depreciation cost,Labor cost etc polysilicon manufacturing cost and cost structure (especially Cold hydrogenation for low cost polysilicon), all data include 2008-2010 history data and 2011-2015 forecast data. Finally, this report introduced 3000ton/year polysilicon project feasibility analysis and investment return analysis.also give related research conclusions and development trend analysis of China polysilicon industry. In a word, it was a depth research report on Global and China polysilicon industry.



