2011-2018-Computing Electronics - Global Trends, Estimates and Forecasts

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Global Market Watch:



With a CAGR of 10 %, global market value for computing electronics application sector is anticipated to be worth US$436.7 billion by 2018. On a global scale, Asia-Pacific accounts for more than 35% of the market share. While US accounts for the largest share of the global market value on a country basis, India and China surpasses the US in terms of growth rate anticipated in the near future. Among the application sectors, Computer Peripherals account for the largest share of the entire market, driving a CAGR of 9.1% during the analysis period 2011-2018. Super Computers see as the fastest growing application with a forecast CAGR of approximately 14.2% by 2018, Video Games are most demanding application on personal computers based on the recent advancements and innovation technologies in gaming industry.



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Report Focus:



The report ‘Computing Electronics - Global Trends, Estimates and Forecasts, 2011-2018’ reviews the latest computing electronics market trends with a perceptive attempt to disclose the near-future growth prospects. An in-depth analysis on a geographic basis provides strategic business intelligence for electronics sector investments. The study reveals profitable investment strategies for electronics companies, business executives, product marketing managers, new business investors and many more in preferred locations. The report primarily focuses on:



- Emerging Market Trends

- Advancements in the Technological Space

- Market Demand of the Segments (By-Region)

- Key Growth Areas and Market Size

- Region-Wise Demand Factor

- Key Competitors Edge

- Investment Strategies



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Estimates are based on online surveys using customized questionnaires by our research team. Besides information from government databases, company websites, press releases & published research reports are also used for estimates.



The analysis primarily deals with applications. Further, the subdivided categories include:



- Computing Electronics - By Application

- Computer Peripherals

- Video Games

- Super Computers



The period considered for the computing electronics market analysis is 2011-2018. The region wise distribution of the market consists of North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), and Rest of World (Brazil, South Africa, Israel, Argentina and Rest of Rest of World). The market growth rate in the major economies such as the U.S., Japan, China etc. are estimated individually.



More than 1346 leading market players are identified in electronics industry out of which 34 key companies in computing electronics that project improved market activities in the near future are profiled. The report consists of 57 data charts describing the market shares, sales forecasts and growth prospects. Moreover, key strategic activities in the market including mergers/acquisitions, collaborations/partnerships, product launches/developments are discussed.



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Table Of Contents



I. Report Focus



A. Electronics

Definition

Electronics Components – Definition



Early Electronics Components

Types Of Circuits

Electronics Components and their Classification



A. Terminal

B. Connector

C. Cable Assembly

D. Switch

E. Resistor

F. Capacitor

G. Transducer

H. Sensor

I. Semiconductors

J. OptoElectronics Devices



History OF Electronics

Electronics Before 20TH Century

Electronics OF THE EARLY 20TH Century

Discovery of the Transistor Effect

The Endless Journey Of Electronics after Transistor

The Impact Of Electronics on Computing



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