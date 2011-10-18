Top Christmas Toys for 2011 Revealed on New Website

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2011 -- Parents who are beginning to wonder what the hot Christmas toys will be this holiday season can view recommendations at the TopChristmasToy.org website. The site recently released their top Christmas toys list, including a selection of the best gifts for babies. They also show the 2011 hot toys list from retailer Toys“R”Us.



“Everybody knows that shopping online is a great way to avoid the crowds,” said site owner Melissa Carter. “But you also have to remember that the closer you get to December 25th, the faster the most wanted Christmas toys start selling out. So if you have a good idea of what your kids want, it’s less stress – and often less expensive – to start buying Christmas toys early.”



Leading Carter’s list of top 2011 Christmas toys are:



Pillow Pets - Pillow Pets are folding plush dolls that come in a variety of animal styles including the unicorn, zebra, giraffe, panda and others. Children use them as pillows or as traditional plush, stuffed animals. Because of the small parts on Pillow Pets, Carter explained that they’re not recommended for children under the age of three.



Lalaloopsy Silly Hair Dolls - Lalaloopsy came in second on Carter’s list. According to the Lalaloopsy website, they were once ragdolls that magically came to life when the last stitch was sewn. Each doll takes on the personality of the fabric she was created with. Carter suggests Lalaloopsy dolls for girls four and up.



WowWee Paper Jamz – Paper Jamz are cardboard instruments that have an internal speaker. Each guitar comes with three songs and four modes of play. There’s also an amp and a microphone available to boost the sound.



The Top Christmas Toys website features prices and links to Amazon and eBay retailers who sell the toys that are listed. Carter also describes and reviews each toy so parents can get an idea of what they’re all about.



To see the other Christmas toys Carter has listed on her hot list, visit her site at (http://www.TopChristmasToy.org/).



About Top Christmas Toys:

The Top Christmas Toys website gives online shoppers an overview and a review of top 2011 Christmas toys for kids of all ages. Site visitors will be able to see the most up to date prices and availability of popular Christmas toys on sites like Amazon and eBay.